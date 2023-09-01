Thibodaux Regional Health System is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Hadi Elias, Interventional Cardiologist, to the active medical staff. Dr. Elias is available to care for patients at Thibodaux Regional Cardiology Clinic located at 602 North Acadia Road, Suite 101, Thibodaux, (985) 493-4993.
Dr. Elias earned a Bachelor’s degree in Science from George Mason University in Fairfax, VA, and a Master’s degree in Biotechnology from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. He received his Doctor of Medicine degree from Ross University School of Medicine in Portsmouth, Dominica, and completed his Internal Medicine residency at Saint Agnes Hospital in Baltimore. Additionally, Dr. Elias completed a Fellowship in Cardiology and Interventional Cardiology at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, PA. He is a member of the American Medical Association, the American College of Physicians, and the American College of Cardiology.
Having trained in a community-based center for Fellowship, Dr. Elias appreciates that the close-knit nature of a small community like Thibodaux fosters a strong doctor-patient relationship and chose to practice at Thibodaux Regional as this aligns with his desire to enhance the delivery of high quality care to patients.
About Thibodaux Regional Health System
Thibodaux Regional Health System is an award-winning health system nationally-recognized for excellence in clinical quality, patient experience, innovation, and vision and leadership. The Health System has been recognized as a 5-Star hospital by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Thibodaux Regional has grown tremendously to meet the health and wellness needs of the region as evidenced by recruitment of more than 100 physician specialists, a premier, 80,000 square foot Cancer Institute, a nationally-acclaimed 250,000 square foot Wellness Center and Sports Complex, and many other clinical services. As the most preferred hospital in the region, Thibodaux Regional is a leader in providing highly specialized services including Heart and Vascular Surgery, Medical and Radiation Oncology, Neurology, Neurosurgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Sports Medicine, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, General, Laparoscopic, and Bariatric Surgery, Pulmonology, Rheumatology, Women’s Services, Sleep Disorders, Wound Care, Inpatient and Outpatient Physical Rehabilitation, and Wellness Services. For more information, visit www.thibodaux.com.
