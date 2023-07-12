Thibodaux Regional Health System announces that its Rehabilitation Center has been re-accredited by CARF International for a period of three years for its Inpatient Rehabilitation services.
This latest accreditation is the 11th consecutive three-year accreditation that the international accrediting body has awarded to the Center.
Additionally, Thibodaux Regional Rehabilitation Center’s Stroke Specialty program has been re-accredited for a three year period. These achievements are an indication of the Rehabilitation Center’s dedication and commitment to improving the quality of the lives of the people receiving rehabilitation services.
This accreditation decision represents the highest level of accreditation that can be given to an organization and shows the organization’s substantial conformance to the CARF standards. An organization receiving a Three-Year Accreditation has put itself through a rigorous peer review process. Thibodaux Regional Rehabilitation Center has demonstrated to a team of surveyors its commitment to offering programs and services that are measurable, accountable, and of the highest quality.
CARF is an independent, nonprofit accrediting body whose mission is to promote the quality, value, and optimal outcomes of services through a consultative accreditation process and continuous improvement services that center on enhancing the lives of the persons served. Founded in 1966 as the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, and now known as CARF International, the accrediting body establishes consumer-focused standards to help organizations measure and improve the quality of their programs and services. For more information about the accreditation process, please visit the CARF website at www.carf.org.
Thibodaux Regional Rehabilitation Center addresses physical and medical issues, difficulties with activities of daily living, and specialized problems with feeding, communication, attention and self-care in patients with stroke, brain injury, multiple trauma, joint replacement, amputation, neurological disorders and orthopedic impairments. The Center’s primary mission is to assist individuals in maximizing their functional level as well as enhancing quality of life. Thibodaux Regional Rehabilitation Center has been providing quality inpatient rehabilitation services since 1991.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.