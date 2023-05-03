Thibodaux Service League donated $8,000 to the Nicholls Bridge to Independence program. Each year the Thibodaux Service League hosts a fundraising event called the Royal Fairytale, a dance for dads and daughters, granddaughters and grandpas and any girl with a father figure in her life. The League selected Nicholls Bridge to Independence program as the deserving organization to donate the proceeds from the event to.
“Bridge to Independence is funded by a support fee from each Bridge student in both the degree and certificate programs each semester. This fee covers 2 full-time staff members and more than 20 mentors and tutors who provide the services to support our students in academics and life, developing social and workforce skills. Fundraising is a necessity to be able to provide the very basic program needs such as copy paper, printer ink and maintenance of the two Bridge golf carts,” said Dr. Mary Breaud, Associate Professor of Education and Bridge Program Advisor. “Support from organizations such as Thibodaux Service League provides us with the funds to be able to have these much needed resources. Everyone at Bridge to Independence is grateful and appreciates this much needed support of our program. These donations make it possible for us to do what we do for our Bridge students.”
Students with intellectual disabilities or Autism Spectrum Disorder have the opportunity to enjoy the full college experience while gaining the leadership and social skills needed for future employment and independent living through the Nicholls Bridge to Independence program, the first program of its kind in Louisiana certified by the US Department of Education.
Bridge to Independence provides the support services needed for eligible students to attend regular Nicholls classes, participate in campus events and activities and join campus organizations. Along the way, peer mentors trained in Nicholls College of Education and Behavioral Sciences will assist Bridge students with their coursework and socialization.
For over 40 years, the women of the Thibodaux Service League have been committed to improving Thibodaux and its surrounding communities through service and volunteerism. Each spring, a group of women are invited to become provisional members, consisting of an orientation session beginning in early summer and continuing for one year. Criteria for membership includes commitment to community service and volunteerism and attending monthly meetings.
