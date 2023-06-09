On May 30, 2023 Govenor John Bel Edwards welcomed the 2023 cohort of the Governor's Fellowship Program in Louisiana Government. The event took place at the Louisiana State Capital.
These remarkable young men and women will spend their summer collaborating with agency leaders and observing firsthand how state policies are developed.
Out of the 15 college students that participated, 3 were from Lafourche Parish.
Those students are:
Matthew Delatte, Governor's Office of Communications
Matthew is a rising senior at Louisiana State University from Thibodaux, Louisiana. He is an Ogden Honors College and Manship School student majoring in mass communication with a concentration in political communication and a minor in political science. He currently serves as the president of Geaux Vote LSU and an associate justice on the LSU Student Government University Court. He previously served as the chief of staff of the Student Government, as well as a member of the Student Senate. This year, he has worked as both an intern for the Louisiana Office of Broadband Development & Connectivity and as the Louisiana representative for Civic Influencers, formerly known as the Campus Election Engagement Project. After graduation, Matthew plans to attend law school.
Lizeth Tobias-Garcia, Governor's Office of Communications
Lizeth Tobias- Garcia is from Cut Off, Louisiana, and attends Nicholls State University, majoring in Political Science and minoring in Criminal Justice. She currently serves as President of Alpha Psi Lambda, a Latino Co-ed Fraternity, and Vice-President of the League of United Latin American Citizens. She is an English-Spanish translator for the Department of Mass Communication of Nicholls State and a member of the UL System’s Educational Equity Initiative, as well as a partner with NYU Law Civil Rights Clinic and the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. She previously served as the Director of Student Rights and Grievances in Student Government and is a member of the Pre-Law Society, Legacy Leaders, and the Nicholls Orientation Team. After graduation, Lizeth plans to attend law school.
Landon Zeringue, Department of Wildlife & Fisheries
Landon Zeringue is from Thibodaux and is a rising junior at Louisiana State University’s Ogden Honors College, majoring in political communication and minoring in political science. He currently serves as the Director of Campus Affairs & Sustainability for the LSU Student Government, the Director of Policy for Geaux Green, a sustainability organization on campus, and the Director of Programming for the Residence Hall Association. He is also a Louisiana Service and Leadership Scholar at Ogden Honors College. Zeringue hopes to pursue a career in either environmental journalism or public policy.
