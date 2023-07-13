LPSD

On Tuesday, July 11, the Lafourche Parish School District has awarded two exceptional students with the  the Superintendent's Award in.

Macie Thibodaux from Thibodaux High School and Nicole Guidry from Central Lafourche High School have achieved remarkable academic success by earning straight A's on every report card from kindergarten through 12th grade.

