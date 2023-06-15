Lafourche Parish Schools are celebrating two teachers who were recently honored at the Louisiana Board of Secondary Education (BESE) Board meeting on June 14, 2023. Laney Kirk and Raecheal Vizier were chosen from many applicants to participate in the SPED Fellowship Academy. They completed the Louisiana Department of Education's SPED Fellow Academy, a year-long comprehensive development for special education leaders across the state.
The fellowship provided in-person training, coaching and community practice that instilled the knowledge and skills that the next generation of leaders need to lead and sustain change to improve outcomes for students with disabilities. Each fellow completed an Executive Learning Project culminating with a presentation to LDOE Staff Members, Mentors and their Peers.
Both Kirk and Vizier were recognized as "2023 SPED Fellows" and received credentials for the completion of the fellowship. The program focused on building strong leadership teams within special education departments by providing professional development opportunities while focusing on student outcomes.
Kirk is a Speech- Language Pathology and Audiology Coordinator for Lafourche Parish Schools.
Vizier is the Pupil Appraisal Data Management Administrator for Lafourche Parish Schools. She has been an educator for 26 years in Lafourche Parish.
