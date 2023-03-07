Annual Bayou Civic Club Car Show:
March 11 at 8 a.m. at Larose Civic Center.
St. Patrick’s Day on the Bayou:
March 11 starting from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Thibodaux. Entry into the festival is $15 and includes free food while supplies last.
Choctaw Fireman’s Fair:
March 17 to 19 at the Fairgrounds, 2854 Choctaw Road, Thibodaux.
Krewe Des Lutins Irish-Italian Parade:
March 18 in Golden Meadow at 1 p.m.
3.21 Dash:
March 18 at 8 a.m. Upside Downs invites you to join them at the Bayou Country Children's Museum for the second annual 3.21 Down Syndrome Dash. The full-day event includes a 5K run, live music, children's activities, Cajun food, and more.
Spring Arts Walk:
March 24 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Downtown Thibodaux. The Spring Arts Walk is free and open to the public
Boilin’ Down Da Bayou Crawfish Boil & Craft Show:
March 25 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Oakridge Park in Golden Meadow. For more information, please visit their event page at Golden Meadow Rotary Club.
Downtown Sounds:
March 30th from 6 to 9 p.m. Join us Thursday night, March 30th to see Flow Tribe and Snapper & the Fishsticks perform.
Louisiana Boulettes & Balloons Festival:
March 31 to April 1 at Oakridge Park in Golden Meadow. This free festival will include a hot air balloon race, the first of its kind in the area. Cooking competitions, Cajun food favorites, games, and fun for the whole family.
If you have an upcoming event and would like for us to add it to our community calendar, please email Brandi at ads@tlgnewspaper.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.