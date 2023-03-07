Upside Downs is eager to give the community a day of fun on March 18 — all for a good cause.
The local non-profit is hosting its 3.21 Down Syndrome Dash — the annual 5K run fundraiser for the local nonprofit, which aims to give a sense of community and support for new parents who have a child with Down Syndrome.
Cost to register is $30 per $5K runner or $20 for general admission. Proceeds will benefit the non-profit.
“We put on our magical dance party and the 3.21 Dash,” said Upside Downs co-founder Michelle Brooks. “This has been a great blessing to our community of families as these events allow parents to visit and lean on each other for support. It has also been a blessing to all individuals with Down syndrome providing an opportunity for them to get together and have fun. There are not many opportunities to do this in our community and Upside Downs has brought a lot of fun and happiness to everyone around.”
There will be something for everyone at the 3.21 Dash.
The event will, of course, feature a 5K run, which will allow runners to showcase their talents and endurance. A 5K race is 3.1 miles. The extra .11 comes in the 0.11 mile fun dash, which will allow anyone to compete in a sprint for the cause.
The 3.21 is used to represent the 3 copies of the 21st chromosome that make individuals who have Down syndrome unique.
If running isn’t your thing, but community fun is, then that’s OK, too.
Michelle Dugas with the Down Syndrome Dash said the event will have something for everyone.
“We have a jambalaya cookoff with multiple teams participating in addition to burgers, fries, snowballs, ice cream and more,” she said. “We have live entertainment from 3 amazing Louisiana bands starting with None Nu & Da Wild Matous, followed by Trey Gallman and the Last Call Band and concluding with Snapper and the Fishsticks! We will also have plenty of children’s activities including access to the Bayou Country Children’s Museum, face painting, mini Ferris wheel and more.”
The 2023 event is special because it is the second year that the run will happen in person. The event was scheduled to begin in 2020 and was going to run on March 21, which is World Down Syndrome Day, but it had to be canceled due to the pandemic. In 2021, the event also got postponed and last year, it went off without a hitch with more than 2,000 people attending.
Brooks said she wants to thank everyone for the support and wants the community to know that Upside Downs will always remain an organization that gives back to the community, putting its funds to good use to assist the members of the Down Syndrome community.
“We are working on additional ways to support our community of families through education, so stay tuned as we expand our services to further support our mission,” she said.
The event will begin at 8 a.m. and will take place at the Bayou Country Children’s Museum.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.