Volunteer Louisiana is pleased to announce its upcoming community preparedness workshop for residents of Grand Isle, Port Fourchon, Golden Meadow, Galliano, Cut Off, and Larose. This workshop will provide valuable information and life-saving skills to ensure the safety and preparedness of the community during emergencies.
The workshop will take place on August 22 and 24, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at The Community Church of Grand Isle, located at 129 Cedar Lane. Attendance on both dates is required to benefit fully from the workshop. Online registration is mandatory, and interested participants can register on our website by clicking HERE.
During the workshop, residents will learn essential skills such as sheltering in place, evacuation preparations, small fire suppression, basic first aid, bleeding control, CPR, and choking assistance. The workshop will also provide information on the Louisiana Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) programs.
Volunteer Louisiana collaborates with CERT teams throughout the state, providing disaster preparedness training to citizens. There is absolutely no cost for participants to attend these events. Additionally, all workshop materials and refreshments will be provided. Participants will also have the opportunity to sign up as CERT volunteers, enabling them to assist their neighbors during non-disaster events, as well as disasters and post-disaster situations.
For more details on upcoming CERT trainings, please visit the Volunteer Louisiana website.
