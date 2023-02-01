La. Dept of Health

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death among women. Managing your blood pressure can help prevent it. 

A free blood pressure check will take place on Friday, February 3, 2023 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Lafourche Parish Health Unit, 17862 West Main Street, Suite B, Galliano, LA 70354. Call 985-632-5567 for more information.

