I, Barry Zeringue, am formally announcing my candidacy for Councilman for District #7. I am 62 years old and a lifelong resident of Lafourche Parish. I was raised in Raceland and now reside in Nolan Toups Subdivision. I have vested interest in the Parish that I love; my kids and grandkids also live here.
My background history is I am a graduate of Central Lafourche High School. Spent 8 years in Law Enforcement. From there I started driving tractor trailers for the following g 38 years providing supplies to the oilfield. I have business experience and know the problems of the parish, making me a great choice to represent you.
My hobbies are fishing and raising rabbits.
My greatest passion is helping people; Which I have done my whole life.
I bring you a man that will be a full-time Councilman with my 100% focus on drainage, roads, flood protection, the youth of our Parish, the elderly and making sure your tax money is spent prudently.
With your support we can make this Parish a place where our children and grandchildren can afford to live and making them wanting to continue to stay and raise their families.
I will be YOUR FULL TIME Councilman.
Barry Zeringue
