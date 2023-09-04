As I write this article, a handwritten note and a collection of personalized cards lay scattered on my desk. In a world increasingly dominated by digital communication, I find myself drawn to the beauty of handwritten notes and the personal touch they bring to our lives. Handwritten notes, to me, represent a timeless art form that is slowly fading away, a practice I've always cherished.
The magic of a handwritten note lies in its ability to convey thoughts, emotions, and sentiments personally. When we put pen to paper, we invest our time, effort, and heart into crafting a unique message to the recipient. In an age of instant messaging and emails, receiving a handwritten note becomes a unique and cherished moment.
One aspect of this dying art I've always appreciated is the selection of the perfect stationery. There is an undeniable allure in perusing the aisles of a stationery store, each shelf adorned with various textures, colors, and designs. Whether it's the elegance of embossed cards or the simplicity of handmade paper, choosing the right card for the occasion is an art. An art that I have much appreciation for.
What elevates the experience even further is the attention to detail that comes with selecting the right card. The font, ink color, and writing style—all these elements add a personal touch that cannot be replicated in digital messages. It's a labor of love that showcases our thoughtfulness and consideration for the recipient.
However, it's not just handwritten notes that are becoming rare. The art of sending Christmas cards and birthday party invitations gradually fades into the background. I reminisced about when my daughters were young, and we eagerly anticipated the arrival of beautiful birthday invitations in the mailbox. Many of these invitations came from a local gift shop called A'tisket A'tasket, run by Kelly Lafont and Dawn Brady.
A'tisket A'tasket was a treasure trove of options for personalized greetings and invites. They offered diverse designs and themes, each more creative than the last. There were whimsical cards adorned with playful illustrations, elegant ones with intricate floral patterns, and even cards with added ribbons and bows.
What made the experience even more delightful were the little extras that came with these cards. Confetti was often tucked inside the envelopes, adding an element of surprise and joy when we opened them. It was like receiving a small, curated gift along with the invitation.
Mardi Gras season, in particular, was a special time in our community for us to receive party invitations. A'tisket A'tasket would decorate their store with the traditional purple, green, and gold colors, masks, and jesters in the spirit of the festivities. The invitations we received during this time captured the essence of the celebration and left us anticipating the upcoming Mardi Gras parties.
I always enjoyed displaying the invitations. Placing the card on the kitchen counter, encased within a beautiful photo frame, gave the card the deserved spotlight. There was something magical about unveiling the card, allowing it to stand proudly amidst the hustle and bustle of daily life. It transformed our home into a gallery of heartfelt greetings, each card telling its unique story.
As the cards accumulated on the kitchen counter, framed with care, they visually represented the connections we cherished. They weren't just pieces of paper but tokens of affection that strengthened our bonds with friends and family.
In our busy lives today, we often forget how special handwritten notes and lovely cards can be. But for those of us who still value these traditions, they hold a special place in our hearts.
Even though text and digital messages are more common, I still love sending and receiving handwritten notes and personalized cards. They're like a warm hug in the form of paper.
So, next time you think about sending a quick text, email, or doing a Facebook invite for your party, consider creating a beautiful card instead. You'll be surprised by the happiness it can bring you and the person receiving it.
