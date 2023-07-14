MR. AND MRS. DAVE DOUCET

Dave and Rita Doucet celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 2, 2023.

They are the parents of Jared Doucet, Jana (Terrance) Pewters and Jordan (Tori) Doucet. They are the proud grandparents of four, Bailee Doucet, Jonathan Doucet, Cassidee Pewters and Arwen Rose Doucet.

Their children and grandchildren hosted a dinner to honor them with family and friends in attendance.

