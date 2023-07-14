MR. AND MRS. DAVE DOUCET

Dave and Rita Doucet celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 2, 2023.
They are the parents of Jared Doucet, Jana (Terrance) Pewters and Jordan (Tori) Doucet. They are the proud grandparents of four, Bailee Doucet, Jonathan Doucet, Cassidee Pewters and Arwen Rose Doucet.
Their children and grandchildren hosted a dinner to honor them with family and friends in attendance.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.