AUTIN- RICHMOND

Mr. and Mrs. Steven and Tina Autin announce the engagement of their daughter, Chelsey Autin of Galliano, to David Richmond of Houma, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jerry and Susie Richmond.
The wedding will take place on September 15, 2023 in Destrahan, LA.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Low 72F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Low 72F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: June 22, 2023 @ 3:11 pm
Mr. and Mrs. Steven and Tina Autin announce the engagement of their daughter, Chelsey Autin of Galliano, to David Richmond of Houma, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jerry and Susie Richmond.
The wedding will take place on September 15, 2023 in Destrahan, LA.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.