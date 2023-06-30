Poindexter- Williams

Mr. James Ingram, Sr. of Cut Off and Mr. Patrick Payne and the late Mrs. Cassandra Poindexter of Larose, announce the engagement and upcoming marriage of their daughter, Jamie Poindexter to Christopher Williams, son of Mr. Leroy Brooks of Morgan City and the late Mrs. Linda Ann Willaims. 

The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Curtis and Louise Poindexter of Raceland.

The wedding will take place on November 2, 2024 at Brackish in Houma, LA.

