Poindexter- Williams

Mr. James Ingram, Sr. of Cut Off and Mr. Patrick Payne and the late Mrs. Cassandra Poindexter of Larose, announce the engagement and upcoming marriage of their daughter, Jamie Poindexter to Christopher Williams, son of Mr. Leroy Brooks of Morgan City and the late Mrs. Linda Ann Willaims.
The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Curtis and Louise Poindexter of Raceland.
The wedding will take place on November 2, 2024 at Brackish in Houma, LA.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.