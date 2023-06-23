MR. AND MRS. TODD GUILBEAU

Ms. Phyllis Fillinich and Mr. Todd Guilbeau would like to announce their recent marriage that took place on June 21, 2023 in New Orleans.

The bride is the daughter of the late Mr. Jack J. Fillinich and the late Mrs. Geraldine Leger Fillinich.

The groom is the son of Mr. Anthony J. Guilbeau (Noonie) and Mrs. Lorraine Guidry Guilbeau.

