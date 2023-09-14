National football star Aaron Rodger’s football career may be over, but maybe not. It’s hard to keep a good man down. Sometimes, there is too much to overcome to come back.
Many of us watched the mega media debut of Rodgers as a New York Jets quarterback. His move from Green Bay after 18 seasons catapulted him to New York City celebrity status. He came to the Jets after a hugely successful career with the Packers. His accomplishments were many and include a Super Bowl ring. He was received the Super Bowl MVP award and four NFL MVP awards. He was touted as the man who would revitalize the Jet’s program and lead them to glory.
Rodger’s financial package to make the move from Wisconsin to the Jet’s program was $75 million dollars over two years. The money is guaranteed even though he may never play again. Rodgers reportedly took a salary cut to make the move.
During last week’s Monday night football game on the fourth play of the game, Rodger’s Achilles heel tendon was torn during the play. The injury requires surgery and the rest of the season to rehabilitate. The spirit of the electrified crowd spiraled south as Rodgers was transported off the field.
Unfortunately, Rodger’s injury goes along with the game of football and can happen in most any sport. People can and do get hurt. There are no guarantees.
Life has no guarantees. We aren’t guaranteed another day. Regardless of the size of the financial package, doctor’s report, health, prior success, or talent, none of us can count on anything for sure.
We can say we are going to travel to a certain city and do business. Yet, there is no guarantee we will be able to complete the trip. We can promise we will work a job for ten years but it all depends on our health and good fortune. We aren’t assured of another day. We hope, we have faith, we trust, we believe, and we try to make good on our commitments. After this, it’s all in the hands of God.
We do hope Aaron Rodgers recuperates and is able to end his career on a higher note. I suspect that today he might be happy to end his football career by simply being able to play and walk off the field.
Depending on our circumstances, our lives and perspectives seem to always be changing.
