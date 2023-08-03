No doubt life is always changing. If you don’t like the weather it will change, eventually. It’s been hot most all over but cooler weather will come. In most of the country, cooler weather will be welcomed sooner rather than later.
An Arizona friend told me last week, “One hundred degrees is actually nice in our area. One hundred and twenty degrees is unbearable.” Across our country, Europe and Asia record temperatures have been recorded and for the longest periods of time.
When it’s icy cold weather we hope and wish for warm weather. The problem in many of our areas is that we don’t have much moderately cool weather or moderately warm. It seems to either be blazing hot or freezing cold.
It’s hard to be satisfied. We get too hot and then we get too cold. Triple digit heat is insane and so is below zero. No one wants either one.
Have you ever been satisfied with your Ife? When were you satisfied? Were you happy when your parent was telling you what to do and how to live? Do you still have them telling you what to do? The day comes when they are no longer around. Most likely you didn’t take as much advice from them as you should have.
We don’t pay much attention to old people when we are young but we wish we had. They knew more than us but we thought we knew everything. We now know how smart they were. We learn the hard way and by the time we figure it out life has greatly changed.
Life is always changing. Children grow into adults. Our bodies change. We get old if we are very fortunate and blessed.
If possible, try to be happy and content today with what you have, where you are and what you are doing. Life changes and while it may get better and better, it can always become worse.
Enjoy the sunshine and enjoy the rain. Enjoy the car ride or sitting in your swing. Enjoy whatever labor you have to do. The time is coming when all will be through. Live your life the best you can and there will be times you don’t understand. So, make your schedule, make your plans and always do the best you can. After all is said and done, it’s all in God’s hands.
