When we talk about the word enable, we mean a kind of misguided support of someone who is struggling. We try to take away the consequences of someone’s poor decisions or we ignoreunhealthy behaviors. We take responsibility for things that aren’t ours to hold.
We allow people to act in ways that hurt.
And that’s not grace.
Sure, grace is making room for people to make mistakes and be human. Grace is a second chance and choosing to forgive. Grace is remembering no one is perfect.
But even Jesus allows us to experience the consequences of our actions. His grace covers our sin so we don’t have to live with the eternal consequences of it, but it doesn’t take all our earthly consequences away. We speed, we get a speeding ticket. We cheat on our partner, our relationship ends. We lose our temper and hurt someone, we get in trouble. God allows us to still experience the consequences of our behaviors on this earth so we can learn and grow.
He does not enable us.
He doesn’t want us to continue in unhealthy behaviors. He wants to empower us to change.
And we don’t need to enable others, either, because that would hinder them from changing, too.
So, what would it mean to show grace to someone without enabling them?
1. Forgiveness doesn’t mean forgetting or pretending nothing happened.
We enable when we forgive repeatedly and “forget” or ignore what the other person is doing. The person does it again, and then we forgive again because that’s just what Christians do.
In light of “keeping no record of wrongs,” we act like nothing happened. No. This is not healthy. We can try to forgive a person and allow them to be human and make mistakes, but we don’t need to pretend they did nothing wrong.
2. Forgiveness between humans doesn’t mean justification.
When we forgive, we are simply choosing to let go of the anger and hurt we feel toward another person to be able to move forward. It doesn’t mean what they did was okay.
3. Set appropriate boundaries.
When we choose to show grace or forgive a person for whatever they’ve done, we must set healthy boundaries with them. Without boundaries, enabling will happen every time. What boundary needs to be in place? Stop giving money to your addict friend. Tell someone they need to move out. Require a person to get counseling. Call the police if he hits you.
4. Don’t assume responsibility for something that isn’t yours.
We need to forgive like Jesus forgave us, but that doesn’t mean our forgiveness will do what his did. He assumed the responsibility for our sin, but that’s not what our forgiveness will look like. If the person is blaming you for their actions or consequences of their actions, you don’t have to accept that. Their actions, beliefs, thoughts, feelings values, decisions, and their consequences are their responsibility, not yours
5. Don’t try to rescue someone from the consequences of their own choices.
Here’s where a lot of enabling comes in. We are quick to bail them out. We pay a bill they owe but can’t pay because they gambled their money away. We pick them up from the bar every time they get drunk. We protect them when conversations come up about them. We take their forgotten backpack to school for the third morning in a row. We try to make them feel better after they’ve made us feel small. We want to rescue.
But we aren’t the rescuers. Jesus already did that. It’s not our job.
6. Don’t be silent.
People may try to control, manipulate, and deceive. They may speak over you and about you and down to you. They will act like they are right and you are wrong. And they will keep doing these things if you remain quiet. These aren’t the kinds of situations where we need to remain silent, unless you fear for your life. Speak up. Use your voice to tell the person how their actions are hurting you, how what they’re doing isn’t okay.
