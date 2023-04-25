Something I’ve been thinking about lately is the concept of being intentional with others. I’ve heard this language thrown around since I was in college, but it always seemed kind of vague to me. What was everyone talking about when they said things like, “She’s so intentional” or “I need to be more intentional”? It seems like it’s important for us as we work toward having more whole, healthy relationships because intentional people help others feel loved and cared for.
For a while, I though being intentional just meant asking good questions and initiating with people. The people who text first or call first or ask you to hangout— those are the intentional ones. The people who ask you questions about your life, your feelings, your thoughts, your struggles, your passions and beliefs— those are the intentional ones.
But it’s more than that. Here are some ways to be more intentional with your people:
1. Initiate conversations and hangouts.
I get how this may come easier for people who are outgoing or seem to be more social, but even those of us who are more introverted or socially anxious, we can still initiate. It may not look like initiating with people you don’t know all the time, but try to start with your own people. Text your best friend first and see how her week is going and make plans to hang out. Ask a friend in your small group to hang out this week. Start small if it feels overwhelming, but start somewhere. People feel so cared about and seen when you start the conversation.
2. Ask good questions.
When you talk with someone, be the one to approach the conversation with curiosity. Turn toward someone if in person, and ask good questions. Good questions are there for the purpose of knowing a person and helping them know themselves better, too. Don’t just ask, “how are you?” Keep leaning in. People often assume you don’t care or don’t want to know if you aren’t asking questions.
3. Remember.
When someone remembers something I’ve said and then comments or asks about it again, goodness— talk about feeling seen. You won’t be able to remember everything about everyone, and goodness knows I can’t remember it all, either. But try to remember some things and show the person you remember. Tell me them happy birthday. Do something thoughtful on the anniversary of their loved one’s death. Ask them how their doctor’s appt. went. Bring up a fun memory you have of them. Remember what they tell you, and then show them you remember.
4. Pay attention and get to know.
Notice. Notice what they order when you guys get coffee or dinner. Listen when they talk. People will talk about things they are interested in, so pay attention. They’ll also talk about other things if you pay attention — you can learn about their allergies, their likes/ dislikes, their favorite things. You can get to know them by noticing them. And what’s even better, show them you’ve noticed. This is a sure way to show someone you care about them.
5. Follow up and follow through.
And finally, maybe the most important thing here in being more intentional— follow up and follow through. A person can tell me ten times she wants to hang out with me, but unless she actually sets a date and time with me, I’m not going to think she really means it. Follow through with people, and follow up on previous conversations. This is the remembering and noticing and showing them you remember. Follow up. Follow through.
This is intentionality— it’s doing what’s in your power to show a person you see them, you want to know them, they matter to you. Thoughtless actions can eventually break the relationship. Let’s do relationships more thoughtfully.
