My paw paw, Norman J Crosby, was a native of Grand Isle and he held many traditions sacred. One in particular was that he would never fail to make the sign-of-the-cross when passing Our Lady of the Isle Catholic Church. I soon adopted this tradition seeing him do it so often, but I would sometimes forget as we passed the church in his 1986 Green Mitsubishi truck. I would get upset and say that I was “too late” to make the sign-of-the-cross. He would always respond by saying something that I still hear ringing in my head to this very day: “It’s never too late”.
This saying would stick with me during the worst times of my life when I felt that nothing could be done. It would also ring true when looking at how our community and unique culture has been under attack for over 100 years by nature and man-made disasters. A law made by Americans in the 1920s making it illegal to speak French in schools had a direct and negative impact on our ancestors. We all have people we love tell us stories about how they were beaten for even uttering a French word. A powerful force dividing the people of South Louisiana based on skin color and language was put into play in order to kill our culture. Slowly, Cajun and Creole identity was being stripped from the very people who would come to raise us. Such an atrocity seemed too large to overcome, but those words from my paw-paw rang louder in my ears when writing and researching this history series. IT’S NEVER TOO LATE. In this sense, it’s never too late to learn about our history and the resiliency of our people while keeping our traditions alive for the next 100 generations of true Cajuns and Creoles.
This week, I’d like to aim a spotlight on a place that was my second home. Grand Isle is the only inhabitable barrier island on the Louisiana coast. Its history is as rich and diversified as any in the state. Native American tribes such the Houmas & Chitimacha Nation would gather acorns at the base of massive oak trees along Bayou Lafourche.
They would travel to the island in pirogues to hunt for birds and deer, but some of those acorns would fall out of their bags into the dirt. After years of constant rainfall, the acorns sprouted colossal oak trees that dug their roots deep and wide into the soil. These roots held the ground together, which eventually made it possible for settlers to make Grand Isle their permanent home.
The first land grants were given out by the Spanish in 1780, and soon after, citrus and sugar plantations began popping up along the island. Its geographic position made it ideal for piracy as well. On par with the Carribbean, Grand Isle was a hub of pirate activities and as diverse as any major port of the time period.
The US installed a checkpoint at the mouth of the Mississippi river, which deterred smugglers from entering New Orleans directly with illegal contraband. These pirates brought their haul to the island, unload it onto smaller boats, and brought them up Bayou Lafourche to access New Orleans through the marsh. This means that all kinds of cargo existed on the island.
Hippos, leopards, Aztec relics, artifacts, and merchants from every corner of the globe promenaded through the piers of Grand Isle Harbor. The natives of the island have remained resilient and true to their roots through the rise and fall of the three major economic booms in its history: plantations, resort hotels, and oil.
Today the island is known as a fishing getaway, but it’s in a position to get a head start on the industries of the future Wind and hydro power, cultivation of CBD and medical marijuana, climate & erosion education hubs are just a few directions the island could be heading to capitalize on its potential and be a leader in the future.
