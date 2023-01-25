My paw paw, Norman J Crosby, was a native of Grand Isle and he held many traditions sacred. One in particular was that he would never fail to make the sign-of-the-cross when passing Our Lady of the Isle Catholic Church. I soon adopted this tradition seeing him do it so often, but I would sometimes forget as we passed the church in his 1986 Green Mitsubishi truck. I would get upset and say that I was “too late” to make the sign-of-the-cross. He would always respond by saying something that I still hear ringing in my head to this very day: “It’s never too late”.
This saying would stick with me during the worst times of my life when I felt that nothing could be done. It would also ring true when looking at how our community and unique culture has been under attack for over the past 100 years by nature and man-made disasters. A law made by Americans in the 1920s making it illegal to speak French in schools directly and negatively affected our grandparents and ancestors. A powerful force dividing the people of South Louisiana based on skin color and language was put into play to kill our culture. Slowly, our identity was being stripped from the very people who would come to raise us. Such an atrocity seemed too large to overcome, but those words from my paw-paw rang louder in my ears when writing this history series. IT’S NEVER TOO LATE, in this sense, to learn about our history and the resiliency of our people while keeping our traditions alive for the next 100 generations of true Cajuns and Creoles.
Residents of Bayou Lafourche still joke around that Cut-Off refers to it being “cut-off from civilization”. The earliest residents to Cut-Off were the survivors of the Cheniere Hurricane of 1893. They built houses near the pioneer chapel served by the priests in Larose. These houses were painted white which is the reason the village was given the original name of Cote Blanche or “White Coast”.
Cote Blanche only had about 200 refugees but still managed to have 2 grocery stores on either side of the bayou.
A “cut-off” canal was dug to create a shortcut to New Orleans, but was ultimately neglected in favor of the much larger Intracoastal Canal, BUT it was this canal on the East Bank that would eventually lend its name to the whole community.
It’s been recorded that dancing was basically the only pastime and the waltz or square dancing were most popular until the two-step came into the equation. The dances were held in barns lit by candlelight with people dancing to local violinists and accordion players. Around 1916, established dance halls were constructed and Saturday nights would be filled with party-goers. Every 4th dance was known as “Treat Your Lady” which was when the young men would treat their partner to candy or soft drinks. A showboat named “Madame Troutman” would pull up some times and show silent movies on the bayou.
The doctor would travel on horseback to see patients, but they would rarely call for him, probably because he believed in healing patients with only tea and prayer. No chance there was a dentist in the early days, with accounts saying a pair of pincers and hot knife was all that was needed for dental issues.
Cut Off is one of the towns that make up the DTB region that houses some of the most unique culture in Louisiana. Be sure to stop in some of the small businesses on the historic Louisiana highway 1 or Highway 308 on the other side of the bayou by crossing the Cote Blanche Bridge. Built in 1956, the pontoon bridge is one of only a few such type bridges in South Louisiana still remaining.
This information was gathered from multiple sources found in the Nicholls Library as well as online. Some notable sources are “Longest Street : a History of Lafourche Parish and Grand Isle”
by Tanya B Ditto, “The Lafourche Country: The People And The Land” by Philip Uzee, “Glimpses of Black Life along Bayou Lafourche: Brief Stories of How Black People Lived, Worked, and Succeeded During Challenging Times” by Curtis J. Johnson, and “Plantation Homes of the Lafourche Country” by Paul F. Stahls Jr.
