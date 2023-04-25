We are now in Raceland and there seems to be a running theme that people here still can’t agree about the origins of how Raceland got its name. One story claims that there used to be a racetrack for horse races along the banks of Bayou Lafourche in the area. French and Spanish racing enthusiasts would come from all over the place to see these races so often that the name of Raceland stuck. Another theory says that Raceland was in reference to the common saying amongst locals at the time that the soil was so rich that the sugar cane grown here would “race” to maturity and provide the area’s farmers with immense wealth.
The third, and most likely origin of the town’s name, came from the Race Family that owned and operated a plantation in the area and called it the Raceland Plantation. By the mid 1800s, the area was a depot for the Southern Railway and Bowie Company. A town named Bowie was established near Raceland away from the bayou and became more prosperous.
The Bowie Lumber Company developed the Cypress King Mill that cut down much of the cypress forest near Lake Boeuf and Kramer, but the town was thriving with several amenities not offered by most towns in the area.
A plank road existed near the present day Raceland school on Highway 308, or most commonly referred to as “the pink school”. This plank road would lead to Bowie from the bayou and is now the paved Bowie Road. That pink school is still along the bayouside and was once Raceland High School, built in 1912. Today, it is Raceland Upper Elementary since the schools were consolidated with Lockport High School in 1966 into Central Lafourche High School. In the era before desegregation in 1969, black students were educated at Raceland Colored School.
Raceland and Bowie were considered the twin towns of Lafourche with Bowie operating the lumber mill and Raceland getting a colossal sugar mill. Raceland Raw Sugar, LLC was built in 1892 under the ownership of the highly successful Godchaux Sugars, and would solidify the community of Raceland forever. Today, Raceland Raw Sugar Corporation receives cane from seven neighboring parishes and has a grinding capacity of 15,000 tons per day.
The twin towns wouldn’t last very long, if you’re from the bayou, you’ve probably noticed the town of Bowie isn’t on many modern Louisiana maps. Tragedy would strike the town in the form of ash and flame. On May 31, 1917 a disastrous fire would engulf the town and wipe it from existence. Residents that survived the inferno would move on to other sawmill towns or would go the short distance to find jobs in Raceland.
Once a road was completed from Bayou Lafourche to Des Allemands, there was no longer a need to venture all the way to Donaldsonville to cross the Mississippi in order to get to New Orleans. Raceland would become the junction for this road and Bayou Lafourche and set up a connection to the rest of the state, which set up the town for great potential and prosperity.
Raceland is considered by most bayou residents to be the center of Bayou Lafourche and an automobile gateway to the communities of South Lafourche. In 1970, Raceland was given the distinct title of Sauce Piquante Capital of the World. Definitely get a bowl if you’re ever at a local restaurant, but just warning it could be spicy if you’re not used to our unique seasonings and spices.
St. Anne Hospital operates in Raceland and serves the entire Central Lafourche region. Behind the hospital is a community church called St. Hilary of Poitiers and there is an annual mass that celebrates the traditional Cajun culture of the area. The mass is spoken in Cajun French and honors the ancestors that were forcibly removed from their homeland of Nova Scotia during the genocide of Cajuns in the 1750s.
This information was gathered from multiple sources found in the Nicholls Library as well as online. Some notable sources are “Longest Street : a History of Lafourche Parish and Grand Isle”
by Tanya B Ditto, “The Lafourche Country: The People And The Land” by Philip Uzee, “Glimpses of Black Life along Bayou Lafourche: Brief Stories of How Black People Lived, Worked, and Succeeded During Challenging Times” by Curtis J. Johnson, and “Plantation Homes of the Lafourche Country” by Paul F. Stahls Jr.
