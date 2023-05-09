The Queen City of Bayou Lafourche is none other than Thibodaux. The Colapissa Native Tribe called this area home and were here as early as the early 1600s. This spot was a main connection between Bayou Terrebonne and Bayou Lafourche, in fact, Canal Street was once an actual canal connecting the two bayous, but was later filled in to build the road. Later, Thibodaux was populated by Spanish and French Creoles coming from New Orleans and served as a trade depot for the Bayou Teche and Lafourche Regions. It was also a haven for the exiled Acadians to settle and establish their culture, which is still going strong in Lafourche Parish.
We are here downtown near the Government headquarters, and the city was named after a man named Henry Thibodaux, who came to the area by way of Albany, New York in 1801. Thibodaux was the son of Cajun exiles from Acadie and was later elected to the state senate and was even acting governor of Louisiana after the death of then-governor Thomas Robertson. The city was officially incorporated in 1830 under the name of Thibodauxville, but 8 years later, Governor and resident of Thibodeauxille ED White would shorten the town name to simply Thibodaux. ED White lends his name to the Catholic school in the city.
The first Episcopal Bishop in Louisiana was named Leonidas Polk and he established St. John’s Episcopal Church in 1843. It was the first Episcopal Church built West of the Mississippi River and is still in its original architectural style, but the first Catholic Church was built in 1817 and was a home base for Charles Menard. Menard arrived in Thibodaux in 1845, and he would travel around Lafourche and enhance the Catholic presence in the area. He would have the bricks laid for the cathedral in 1849, but it would burn in 1916. The church as it stands today started in 1920, but on March 2, 1977 Pope Paul VI established the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux. The relics of Saint Valerie survived the fire and are currently in the St. Joseph Cathedral in a glass sarcophagus.
Prior to 1896, people living in very rural areas of Louisiana had to collect their mail in person at fairly inconvenient locations. To resolve this issue, the US would start a program called Rural Free Delivery that would deliver the mail in extremely rural areas. The first route in Louisiana started in Thibodaux and it was only the 2nd such route established in the country.
Several plantations developed around the bustling city of Thibodaux like Acadia Plantation, which was destroyed in 2010 to make way for the John Folse Culinary School that is a part of the prestigious Nicholls State University. Nicholls was founded in 1948 and is named after Francis T Nicholls, who was a two-term governor of Louisiana and ex Confederate brigadier general. There is much controversy surrounding Francis T Nicholls including his reaction or rather inaction in 1891 when 11 Italians were lynched in the streets of New Orleans. Before it happened, the Italian consul would beg for Nicholls’ help when an angry mob of protesters gathered near the Parish Prison. Nicholls would decline to intervene. He would also have his own plantation right outside of Thibodaux called Ridgefield, but the most profitable plantation was called Rienzi that is now a prominent feature of the town. The fields around Rienzi have been turned into multiple neighborhoods and shopping complexes. The Laurel Valley Plantation offers tours and a self driving tour of the slave quarters and grounds. They also hold a small festival every year.
Thibodaux is the Parish seat of Lafourche and continues to grow thanks to the presence of the Cajun culture, tourism, and Nicholls State University.
