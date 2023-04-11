We have now come to Mathews and it’s named after the Mathews Family (shocker) who made their way to Bayou Lafourche in the early 1800s. George Mathews Sr was a general and was a 2-time governor of the state of Georgia after the American Revolution. He had a son named George Jr, who married Harriet Flowers of Louisiana. The couple would move to St. Francisville to live at Harriet’s family home called Butler Greenwood Plantation.
Thomas Jefferson, you probably heard of him, appointed Mathews as the judge of the new Superior Court of Mississippi Territory before being appointed to the same position for the Territory of Orleans in 1806. When Louisiana became a state in 1813, the territorial courts were replaced by a new Supreme Court. Mathews was appointed as judge to the new court by Governor William C.C. Claiborne.
He would extend his landholdings to include a plantation along Bayou Lafourche and named it Georgia Plantation. This plantation was about 10,000 acres and had roughly 1,300 people living and working on the grounds, including the Mathews family, field and house slaves, and overseers. The slaves would have been divided with English and French speaking depending on the time period and the crop was, of course, sugar cane. The town of Mathews would be named after him and the Georgia plantation went to his son after George’s death in November of 1836. The plantation would stay in the Mathews family for the next 100+ years.
In the early 1830s, a Louisiana family went to France with their young slave girl, Josephine Louise. When the family returned home, the Josephine's mother sued the family to obtain a declaration of immediate emancipation as a result of being transported to France. At this time, France did not recognize the institution of slavery. The 1835 case, Marie Louise v. Marot was heard by the Louisiana state district court and appealed to the Louisiana Supreme Court.
The Court held that a slave who is taken to a territory that doesn’t allow slavery cannot be again reduced to slavery on returning to a territory that allows it. Mathews stated that "being free for one moment… it was not in the power of her former owner to reduce her again to slavery."
21 years later, his precedent was relied upon by US Supreme Court Justice John McLean. McLean was an against slavery and dissented from the Supreme Court's Dred Scott ruling that said that the Constitution was not meant to include American citizenship for people of African descent, regardless of whether they were enslaved or free, and so they couldn’t have the same rights and privileges as citizens. 7 out of 2 justices would be in agreement with this decision by the Court in what has been considered the worst decision ever made by the Supreme Court.
Today, the town of Mathews is sort of a business hub in the Central Lafourche region. Mathews is also the location of Central Lafourche High School that was established in 1965 and adopted the mascot of the Fighting Trojans.
This information was gathered from multiple sources found in the Nicholls Library as well as online. Some notable sources are “Longest Street : a History of Lafourche Parish and Grand Isle”
by Tanya B Ditto, “The Lafourche Country: The People And The Land” by Philip Uzee, “Glimpses of Black Life along Bayou Lafourche: Brief Stories of How Black People Lived, Worked, and Succeeded During Challenging Times” by Curtis J. Johnson, and “Plantation Homes of the Lafourche Country” by Paul F. Stahls Jr.
