Set far back from the bayou, we have reached Gheens. The whole area of Gheens was first settled by the Oucha and Chaouacha Native American tribes for centuries. They traded with other tribes in the area as well as the early Europeans that arrived in the early 1700s. Some locals to South Louisiana can trace their ancestry to these two tribes in the area.
In the 1740s, a man named Claude Joseph Dubreuil, Jr. purchased the land that is present day Gheens from the Ouacha and Chaouacha Tribes for twelve head of cattle. He named it La Vacherie meaning "Cattle Ranch", not to be confused with the town of Vacherie along the Mississippi River today. His plan was to supply New Orleans' markets with beef.
In 1879 J.R. Gheens came down from Louisville, KY and purchased a portion of Dubreuil's holdings. The Gheens family was in the taffy business and needed a source of sugar for their product, so they built the Gheens Plantation which is located in the very back of Gheens. Here they would grow the sugarcane to produce sugar for their Taffy Plant back home in Louisville.
In 1890 Gheens and his brothers incorporated Golden Ranch Sugar and Cattle Co., which is still located in the back of town and has been named the Golden Ranch Plantation. The Post Office established on the plantation was called Gheens and the name stuck to this day, although some elders in the area still call it Vacherie. When they bought the property, they traded cows to the meat market in New Orleans which was not a success because it took too long for the meat to cross the river from their location. It was from this point on that they focused on only sugar.
Highway 654 is the road branching off from Highway 308 that runs along Bayou Lafourche and it's the only roadway to get to Gheens. Down here we more commonly refer to this road as the “Gheens Road”. Along the "Gheens Road" you can find most of the landmarks in Gheens including St. Anthony Catholic Church. This church holds a statue of Our Lady of Prompt Succor, which was believed to have saved a child’s life. Prompt Succor is often depicted as the Virgin Mary holding baby Jesus and means quick assistance and support in times of hardship and distress.
According to the story, a young girl named May Ayo was violently stepped on by a horse which left her with severe damages and in critical condition. May’s family prayed to a picture of Our Lady of Prompt Succor and May’s mother made a promise that if May lived, they would place a statue of Our Lady of Prompt Succor in the family’s parish church in Raceland. May stopped hemorrhaging and in just a few days her face, which was crushed by the horse, had returned to normal. May’s mother bought a statue as promised, but there was no place in Raceland or Lockport for another statue. A few years later, the statue was offered to St. Anthony’s Church in Gheens where it was accepted. In the 1920’s, a severe storm destroyed St. Anthony’s Church and miraculously only the statue was left standing. Throughout the next few years, people in the community took care of the statue until it was given back to St. Anthony’s, where it is now permanently housed.
Since the 1970s, a food and cultural festival is held annually called the Gheens Bon Mange' Festival, but was at first named the "Gheens Day Festival". In February of 1980 they officially changed the Festival’s name to the Gheens Bon Mange' or Good Food Festival and is held around the Community Center. One of the people that got the Center up and running was Mr. Gary Dominique, and the community park behind the center is named after him as a result.
For over a century, the people of Gheens have celebrated Mardi Gras a little differently than most places in Louisiana. with a whipping ritual locally called "the chase". The adults "dress out" in colorful masks and disguises to chase and symbolically whip the young locals. This celebration differs from the better-known courirs de Mardi Gras (Mardi Gras runs) of rural southwest Louisiana, and Gheens is one of only two southeastern Louisiana communities that still practice the tradition of the Mardi Gras chase.
Support more of these stories by donating to us at Patreon.com/LouisianaDread.
Subscribe to Louisiana Dread on YouTube and check out our website at LouisianaDread.com for more Louisiana history, horror, folklore, and culture.
This information was gathered from multiple sources found in the Nicholls Library as well as online. Some notable sources are “Longest Street : a History of Lafourche Parish and Grand Isle”
by Tanya B Ditto, “The Lafourche Country: The People And The Land” by Philip Uzee, “Glimpses of Black Life along Bayou Lafourche: Brief Stories of How Black People Lived, Worked, and Succeeded During Challenging Times” by Curtis J. Johnson, and “Plantation Homes of the Lafourche Country” by Paul F. Stahls Jr.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.