Column Writer

Kyle Crosby is a Louisiana film maker and historian from Larose, who has been in the film and entertainment industry since 2012. In 2017, Kyle founded "Louisiana Dread", which is a YouTube video series that shares and preserves Louisiana history, folklore, culture, and horror stories. Kyle has a Louisiana-first mindset, with an obvious passion for informing people on the significance of Louisiana and a desire to see this state lead the nation in industry and progress.