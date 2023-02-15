The tactic of divide and conquer has been used in many different cultures and civilizations throughout history. When your enemy outnumbers you, the act of creating a rift or divide amongst the population will even the odds because they will be too busy fighting each other instead of worrying about what you're doing. When Louisiana became a state, the new American settlers did not care for us at all. They were English speaking Protestants, while we are French speaking Catholics and multi-ethnic.
We were looked at as different because we are. They were, in fact, very outnumbered. Statistically, over 85% of Louisiana spoke French with English as their 2nd or even 3rd language.
In the early 1900s, Quebec was attempting to branch away from Canada because they were so culturally different. The US president at the time wondered which state in the union could attempt this and Louisiana was the sole contender. How could such a large population be subdued and forced to fit in a traditional American culture? Divide and conquer.
First, the schools were divided by race. White Creoles/Cajuns would now be in predominantly Anglo-American (english speaking) schools while Afro-Creoles would be in predominantly African-American schools. In 1921, a law was made to ban French speaking in public services and public schools. This was meant to make native French speakers feel Un-American in a time immediately following the patriotic fervor of World War 1. Our ancestors were beaten for speaking French and therefore, would not want their kids to speak a language that resulted in abuse or punishment. You lose your language, you lose your identity. You lose identity, you lose culture and you become part of the conquered.
This week's article is dedicated to our ancestors that were subjected to this blatant culture killing performed by the US government. Always remember that we have more in common with people of different skin colors in this state, than we do with people of our own skin color in other areas of this country. Once we learn to accept each other as brothers and sisters, and work together towards a common goal, there will be no limits to our potential as a Cajun and Creole civilization.
Golden Meadow is the last incorporated town on Bayou Lafourche. Native tribes of the Chitamacha, Choctaw, and Houmas nations were in the area for centuries until European arrival. In 1842, the first settlers to the area traveled by boat from Natchez, Mississippi, and arrived at the lower reaches of the bayou. These early settlers had last names like Callais, Cheramie, Griffin, Barker, and Williams, among others. In fact, most historians agree that all of the Cheramies in Louisiana can trace their ancestry to Golden Meadow, but it wasn’t originally called that.
In 1901, a Callais man sold their land to a “Yankee” from Michigan, who then dug a drainage canal to farm. Because of this, the area of about 8 homes became known as Yankee Canal, until about 1915.
My maw maw and paw paw used to say it’s Golden Meadows and if you ask any elder here they’ll likely say the same, that it’s plural. However, the name stems from the Golden Meadow Development Company, so it likely is singular instead of plural, but there are a couple of theories as to the name origins.
The original settlers saw the vast growth of yellow wildflowers in the low marsh prairies. These flowers are often mistakenly referred to as goldenrods but are actually the common butterweed. We call them pis-au-lit.
Some people believe that the Acadians or Cajun to settle the area of South Lafourche came down from the upper regions of Bayou Lafourche. A few, perhaps, but the vast majority of the Cajun population came from the South. Marked by three devastating hurricanes in 1893, 1909, and 1915, the Acadians, Native Americans, Africans, and more along the coast would retreat to settle further North.
The combination of these 3 major hurricanes caused a rapid increase in the population of Golden Meadow. Now with the majority being French-speaking Catholics, the Diocese of New Orleans ordered a church to be built that could accommodate the major fishing port, so in 1916 St. Yves Parish was established and changed to Our Lady of Prompt Succor a year later. With a major sector of Louisiana's coastal fishing fleet now located in Golden Meadow, the village became a major seafood selling and processing center for the state.
One of the more historical locations is obviously the school. The Golden Meadow High School building is on the National Register of Historical Places and is in the Classical Revival Style. It was completed in 1931 with many additions that followed, but with the restructuring of the school system, it became a junior high and is now a middle school.
These public schools were not always open to all people unfortunately. Until 1964 in Louisiana, Native Americans were restricted from attending public schools, so Lafourche Parish set up a "settlement school" in Golden Meadow just South of the corporation limit.
At that location resided a large community of Houma peoples, numbering 175 by 1911 and 300 by 1940, which was about 1/4 of the total Houma population at the time. Some families of the Houma
Some families of the Houma nation migrated east from Terrebonne Parish to Bayou Lafourche after the storm of 1915. Others remained in multiple smaller villages interspersed in the marshes. One in particular was named Fala and it was located on the northwestern shore of Catfish Lake in the marshes directly west of Golden Meadow. To get to the school, children first boated across the lake to the back of town and then walked several miles to the schoolhouse. A small group of Houma lived in palmetto huts south of Yankee Canal on the East Bank of the bayou near the Texaco oil storage tanks.
Private barges ferried citizens between bayou banks in the early days of Golden Meadow, the most heavily used was between the high school and part of town known as Pointeau-Saucisse or simply, The Pwant. This is the spot chosen for a pontoon bridge and then the 1970s steel lift bridge in use today.
This information was gathered from multiple sources found in the Nicholls Library as well as online. Some notable sources are “Longest Street : a History of Lafourche Parish and Grand Isle” by Tanya B Ditto, “The Lafourche Country: The People And The Land” by Philip Uzee, “Glimpses of Black Life along Bayou Lafourche: Brief Stories of How Black People Lived, Worked, and Succeeded During Challenging Times” by Curtis J. Johnson, and “Plantation Homes of the Lafourche Country” by Paul F. Stahls Jr.
