We are losing a football field of land every hour in Louisiana. A study done in 2011 showed that from 1932-2010, we lost an area larger than the state of Rhode Island.
The severity of the situation is on full display in Leeville, where over 70% of the town sank into the Gulf. Leeville was founded by survivors of the hurricane that hit Cheniere Caminada in 1893. As these monster storms continue to batter the coast, populations move further and further north. This increased the population of Leeville and Golden Meadow.
Large citrus plantations existed all around the fertile land, but now you walk around in marsh water. This is not advised because you might be walking over tombs from the lost cemeteries or brick staircases of the washed away homes. A hurricane hit in 1915 and destroyed 99 of the 100 homes here, but the threat of rising seas is ever looming.
The evidence of land loss is obvious when you reach the zenith of one of the longest bridges in the world: the Gateway to the Gulf Expressway. Only then can you see the true scope of the dangers lying ahead.
There have been efforts recently to add land in parts of the state, but places like Leeville and Grand Isle would thrive, not only because of the land being restored, but because of the jobs it would create and the specialized schools focused on coastal land restoration.
