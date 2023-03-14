We are now on to the history of Lockport but it was originally called Longueville back in the day.
In 1790, a man named Jacques Lamotte was given a land grant by Spanish governor Estevan Miro. It was here that the town of Lockport would eventually develop.
The tract was sold to William Fields in 1823. Fields had his hands in plenty of different entrepreneurial ventures like his own barge line and buying the Rienzi Plantation in Thibodaux along with owning all of the land on both sides of the bayou from Georgia Plantation in Mathews to several miles past Lockport.
His boats would transport sugar from Lower Terrebonne Parish across the bayous and lakes until it went to Bayou Lafourche. Once there, the crop had to be unloaded and put on larger steamboats to travel up the bayou to the Mississippi River in Donaldsonville.
In an effort to change this, William Fields donated 5 arpents, for those that don’t know, an Arpent is an old french unit of measurement that you’ll see in most older Louisiana source material especially when talking about land transactions, so you might hear me use it from time to time but it’s equivalent to almost an acre.
Fields donated this land to a company called La Compangnie des Canaux et de Lafourche also known as the Barataria and Lafourche Canal Company. There was one condition on selling the land though: the construction of a canal that would link Bayou Terrebonne and Lake Salvador.
In order to do this, a surveyor named J. Allen d’Hemecourt came down in 1835 and labeled his map as the Map of Longueville, thus giving the community its first name.
The canal project was completed in 1847, but Fields would die only 2 years before its completion.
In 1850, Holy Savior Catholic Church and a lock was constructed on the east bank canal. The west bank canal developed into a port or pier for boats waiting to go through the locks and the name of the community changed to Lockport.
The east bank of Bayou Lafourche would still keep the name of Longueville until the 1900’s and would be called Rita much later, but now is all considered Lockport. In 1850 Holy Savior Catholic Church was dedicated, and in 1879 an order of nuns established Holy Savior School.
This canal made Lockport a boom town, but it would be inoperable in 1868 following the Civil War. The town is no stranger to disaster, not even considering the damage from hurricanes.
A crevasse, or a break, in the levee occurred in 1876 after a small cut was made in the levee the previous year. The cut was made to irrigate a rice field and wasn’t repaired properly, which resulted in some flooding but wasn’t cataclysmic.
Perhaps the most disastrous event in Lockport’s history occurred in 1916, when a disastrous fire destroyed a large part of the business area and several homes. As a result of this tragedy, a water tower was built on Main Street near the present day Sheriff's Annex, where it stood until Hurricane Betsy destroyed it in 1965.
Speaking of hurricanes: in 1893 the devastating Cheniere Hurricane hit the area and in that same month, a tornado would strike Lockport destroying most of the business portion along with the convent and taking 5 lives. Even though this event had a tremendous impact on Lockport, the community still responded to send help to Cheniere after the hurricane.
The residents collected water and provisions, put them on the steamer Helene, and sent them down the bayou to the victims in Cheniere. It’s that intense sense of community that still exists in this region of Louisiana that makes Bayou Lafourche and its history truly one of a kind.
This information was gathered from multiple sources found in the Nicholls Library as well as online. Some notable sources are “Longest Street : a History of Lafourche Parish and Grand Isle” by Tanya B Ditto, “The Lafourche Country: The People And The Land” by Philip Uzee, “Glimpses of Black Life along Bayou Lafourche: Brief Stories of How Black People Lived, Worked, and Succeeded During Challenging Times” by Curtis J. Johnson, and “Plantation Homes of the Lafourche Country” by Paul F. Stahls Jr.
