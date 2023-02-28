To me, Valentine was always a drive through town that I paid little attention to on my commute to school in Thibodaux or work in New Orleans. Little did I know how much incredible history exists in this small community.
Interestingly enough, the story of Valentine actually begins further up the bayou in Napoleonville. A very prominent landowner up there had a daughter born on SURPRISE Valentine’s Day February 14, 1850. Being opportunistic and Creole, he named her Valentine Marie Triche.
Valentine would grow up in Napoleonville until she married Joseph Badeaux, who acquired a tract of land right outside of Lockport. He built a large home, began harvesting the sugar cane, and named it the Valentine Plantation after his wife. This means that the town established is not pronounced Valentine, but actually Valenteen.
The real Valentine would live until 1941, but the settlement briefly lost its name when Lee J. Foret acquired it from the Badeaux family and renamed it Lower Lafourche Planting and Manufacturing Co. The plantation kept the name, but the company didn’t make reference to Valentine.
In 1928, after several changes in ownership, a man named Will Gibbens Jr., became company president and established the name Valentine Sugars Inc. This would solidify the name of the community and a heart was picked as the logo of the company.
Valentine once had several businesses that occupied the area. One of those businesses was a general merchandise store that had gas and a place to eat. The cabins that once housed the plantation’s slaves were converted and expanded to become rental homes, then again to employee housing.
This location would also play a particularly unique and satisfying role during World War 2. Louisiana, as with other states, experienced a depletion of the workforce due to higher wages in defense industries and the actual war itself. The USDA forecasted that the US would need a little over two million agriculture workers by January 1942.
US officials needed to solve this problem. Fortunately, by this time, the German forces in Tunisia had surrendered and several hundred thousand POWS were on their way to Louisiana to work in the sugar fields. Of all 64 Louisiana parishes, 36 of them had at least one POW camp located within its geographic boundaries. If a parish needed labor, but didn’t have a camp in their boundaries, no worries because the Germans would be shipped wherever they were needed.
Some people like to compare this to slavery, which had existed less than 80 years ago at this point. Yet these people always fail to mention that the Germans were somewhat protected under something called the Geneva Convention. That would be the globally agreed upon guidelines for handling prisoners of war, that wasn’t a thing during the time of slavery. POWS could not be required to work any longer than the normal daily work hours of U.S. residents, which in that time was ten hours in comparison to some plantations working their slaves to 14+ hours a day during cane season.
These German POWs would stay throughout the war, and several testimonials I’ve come across would say that they were kind and didn’t want to go back home to Germany once the war ended. As much as I’d like to accept that the local residents were just so great that no one would want to go home, it’s more likely that these POWs knew what they would be going home to now that the war was over and their country was bombed to hell.
There is some sort of irony in that a group of individuals that considered themselves to be the master race, found themselves in the cane fields that slaves were laboring in half a century prior.
A paper mill called Valentine Paper was started in 1954 by the sugar farmers who looked to profit by creating paper with the primary byproduct of sugarcane called bagasse. Bagasse is the dry pulpy fibrous material that is left over after crushing sugarcane stalks to extract their juice. It is used as a biofuel for the production of energy and building materials.
Their experiment to convert bagasse into paper was ultimately a failure, and the mill closed in 2007 after about half a century in business due to salt water encroachment up Bayou Lafourche. When it closed, local officials estimated it contributed some $15 million annually to the local economy.
Over the years, Valentine saw a sugar mill, paper mill, chemical plant, and other businesses come and go, but one constant for the past several decades has been the old ratchet pontoon bridge. You’ll know what I’m talking about if you pass through but as of now you can only cross the bayou in Valentine on the much more reliable swing bridge that bypasses Lockport. There are plans as of this writing to restore the old bridge to allow vehicle traffic.
Support more of these stories by donating to us at Patreon.com/LouisianaDread.
Subscribe to Louisiana Dread on YouTube and check out our website at Louisiana Dread.com for more Louisiana history, horror, folklore, and culture.
This information was gathered from multiple sources found in the Nicholls Library as well as online. Some notable sources are “Longest Street : a History of Lafourche Parish and Grand Isle” by Tanya B Ditto, “The Lafourche Country: The People And The Land” by Philip Uzee, “Glimpses of
Black Life along Bayou Lafourche: Brief Stories of How Black People Lived, Worked, and Succeeded During Challenging Times” by Curtis J. Johnson, and “Plantation Homes of the Lafourche Country” by Paul F. Stahls Jr.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.