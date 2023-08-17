SS- Blakely Curole

Meet Blakely Curole. She is four years old.

Under the guidance of swim instructor Lanie Fournier, she has been taking lessons for four years now. 

Blakely truly enjoys her swimming lessons and loves being in the water. Additionally, she dreams of one day becoming a teacher.

When indulging in her guilty pleasure: cookies and cream ice cream flavor, Blakely imagines what it would be like to have superpower strength that allows her to lift everything up! 

When asked about her favorite vacation spot, without hesitation, Disney World quickly came to mind because it offers both excitement and fun.

 And when heading down to the beach, Blakely can often be found in the water--playing and splashing around with delight.

