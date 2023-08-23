Charlotte Ledet is a young two-year-old whose godmother just happens to be her swim coach, Lanie Fournier.
Her ambition for her future? She wants to become a doctor.
When it comes to ice cream, chocolate has won as her go-to favorite flavor.
Along with swimming lessons, Charlotte has made big splashes and caught some rings in the water, having taken classes for two years.
For her favorite vacation spot? It's none other than Disney; those who know Charlotte won't forget that she's a lover of Mickey and Minnie Mouse, not to mention every single one of the princesses.
