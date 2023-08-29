Chord Rebstock is seven years old and takes swimming lessons from Just Keep Swimming's Instructor Lanie Fournier.
Chord dreams of becoming an astronaut one day.
When it comes to ice cream, his favorite flavor is vanilla with chocolate syrup, from Sonic.
He has been taking swimming lessons for 2 years now, and what he enjoys most about is doing touch outs.
One of the best vacations Chord had a great time at was Universal Studios because of the excellent SpiderMan ride.
He loves being at the beach, where he can swim around for hours.
If he could have any superpower, Chord would choose invisible, laser eyes, or flying as they would all be cool to have – why not!
