Crue Townsley, from the age of three, has been taking swimming lessons with instructor Lanie Fournier, and they have been learning together for four years.
When asked what he wants to be when he grows up, Crue said, "Momma's baby!" But when it comes to ice cream, Crue's favorite one is Batman.
Swimming lessons with Instructor Fournier are extra fun for this three-year-old as he loves playing in and around the water.
When recently asked about his favorite vacation spot, his face lit up, talking about the beach, specifically, playing and having fun there. That being said, when asked what superpower he would want if given the possibility, Batman quickly came to mind.
