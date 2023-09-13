Meet Dawson Eymard, a six-year-old swimmer who loves learning to play in the water.
He's been taking swimming lessons for five years, and his favorite part is the bobs.
When asked what he wants to be when he grows up, Dawson dreams of becoming a Captain on a boat. His favorite ice cream flavor is chocolate and where his wildest vacation has been – to the Oasis Resort.
Spending free days at the beach, come rain or shine, he loves playing in the ocean waves and never gets too tired. If there were one superpower that Dawson would love to have, it would have to be super speed so he could zip around faster and fulfill all his plans faster.
