Meet Maverick Bourgeois, a curious 2-year-old who's just getting started with swimming lessons!
He's currently being taught by the experienced Lanie Fournier and hopes to one day become a monster truck driver.
When he's not splashing around in the water, Maverick enjoys the simple pleasure of kicking his legs in the water.
While he loves spending time at his grandparents' house, his favorite ice cream flavor is classic vanilla.
