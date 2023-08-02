Meet Andi Eymard, a 4-year-old with big dreams! Andi's swim instructor, Lanie Fournier from Just Keep Swimming, is helping her become a great swimmer. But Andi's ultimate goal is to become a dentist when she grows up.
When it comes to ice cream, Andi's favorite flavor is Strawberry. She has been taking swimming lessons for three years and loves to dive.
Outside of the pool, Andi enjoys going on vacations. Her favorite so far has been to Disney. And when she's at the beach, she loves building sand castles.
If Andi could have a superpower, she would choose to fly. Just imagine the amazing adventures she could have!
