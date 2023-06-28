Ellie LeCompte

Meet Ellie LeCompte, a 3-year-old who loves swimming lessons with her instructor, Meagan Danos.

Ellie aspires to be a doctor one day and can't get enough of Blue Bell's Cookie Two Step ice cream.

She's been taking swimming lessons for 4 years and enjoys it immensely.

When she's not in the pool, you can find her building sandcastles at the beach.

If Ellie could have any superpower, it would be to make everyone feel super better. Her favorite vacation to date was to Disney, where she got to meet her favorite princesses.

BBF Safe Swimmers

Do you have a safe swimmer that you would like to submit to be featured? Submit your answers to the link below:

https://www.lafourchegazette.com/site/forms/safe_swimmers/

