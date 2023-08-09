Meet Beau Bagala, a five-year-old who has taken swimming lessons for four years.
His instructor is Lanie Fournier, and he loves freestyle best!
When asked what job he would like to do when he grows up, Beau said he wanted to be a construction worker.
When it comes to ice cream, the one flavor that hits the spot for him is vanilla.
When discussing his favorite vacation spots, Beau told us Red Stick because of its lovely hotels and Grand Isle, which provides a fun beach experience!
His number one activity at the beach is building sandcastles with buckets and shovels in the soft sand.
Finally, when asked what superpower he’d choose if given the ability, he joked that super speed would be great because there was no need for a car--he could get around quickly!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.