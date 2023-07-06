SS- Gabriel Plaisance

Meet Gabriel Plaisance, a vibrant 4-year-old.

He's been taking swimming lessons for 2 years with his wonderful swim instructors, Addie Duet, and Meagan Danos.

When asked about his hobbies and interests, Gabriel shared that he loves playing with toys during his swimming lessons.

When he's not in the pool, he enjoys building sandcastles at the beach and indulging in his favorite ice cream flavor, strawberry.

And when he grows up, he wants to be just like his dad.

