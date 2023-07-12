SS-Malakaii Jenkins

Malakaii Jenkins and swim instructor Lanie Fournier

Meet Malakaii Jenkins, a 4-year-old swim student.

With aspirations to become a football player and a love for chocolate ice cream, Malakaii spends his summers diving into the pool under the guidance of swim instructor Lanie Fournier.

He enjoys the thrill of "big boy dives" during his swimming lessons and loves to play in the sand and swim at the beach.

When asked what superpower he would want, Malakaii chose the ability to throw fire.

His favorite vacation so far was to Jamaica because of the beautiful beaches.

Blue Boot Safe Swimmers

To learn more about the Blue Boot Foundation, visit their website at www.bluebootfoundation.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments