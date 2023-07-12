Meet Malakaii Jenkins, a 4-year-old swim student.
With aspirations to become a football player and a love for chocolate ice cream, Malakaii spends his summers diving into the pool under the guidance of swim instructor Lanie Fournier.
He enjoys the thrill of "big boy dives" during his swimming lessons and loves to play in the sand and swim at the beach.
When asked what superpower he would want, Malakaii chose the ability to throw fire.
His favorite vacation so far was to Jamaica because of the beautiful beaches.
To learn more about the Blue Boot Foundation, visit their website at www.bluebootfoundation.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.