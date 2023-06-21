Meet Emoree Travis, a 3-year-old who's dreaming of becoming a mermaid when she grows up.
Her favorite ice cream flavor is strawberry, and she's been enjoying swimming lessons for 2 years now, under the guidance of her instructor Lanie.
Emoree's favorite vacation so far has been to Disney World because she loves princesses.
When she's at the beach, she likes sitting down in the sand, and if she could have a superpower, it would be the ability to freeze things like Elsa.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.