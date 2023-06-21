SS- Emoree Travis

Meet Emoree Travis, a 3-year-old who's dreaming of becoming a mermaid when she grows up.

Her favorite ice cream flavor is strawberry, and she's been enjoying swimming lessons for 2 years now, under the guidance of her instructor Lanie.

Emoree's favorite vacation so far has been to Disney World because she loves princesses.

When she's at the beach, she likes sitting down in the sand, and if she could have a superpower, it would be the ability to freeze things like Elsa.

BBF Safe Swimmers

