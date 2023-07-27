Meet Wyatt Matherne, a 4-year-old who loves swimming lessons with his instructor, Meagan Danos at Wild Kittens Aquatics.
When he grows up, Wyatt wants to work with his dad. H
is favorite ice cream flavor is chocolate, and he's been taking swimming lessons for four years. Wyatt loves doing circle arms in the pool with Ms. Meagan.
He adores Disney World, where he met his favorite characters Slinky Dog and the aliens, and stayed in a fantastic hotel.
At the beach, he likes playing in the sand.
If Wyatt could have a superpower, it would be fast running because he loves going fast.
