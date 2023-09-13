Introduction:
Flood insurance has always been a crucial safeguard for homeowners in areas prone to flooding. However, recent suggested changes in the Flood Maps have left many homeowners concerned about the future of their coverage and premiums. In this article, we'll explore the key highlights of these changes, shedding light on why they matter and what actions homeowners can take.
Elevation No Longer Considered
Traditionally, flood insurance rates were influenced by the elevation of a property. Higher elevations often resulted in lower premiums. However, one significant change would be that elevation is no longer taken into consideration when determining flood insurance rates with FEMA’s Risk Rating 2.0 maps. This shift has left homeowners across the area with increased uncertainty about their premiums. Some areas that were in a preferred flood zone may now need a Flood Insurance Policy if the home has a mortgage.
Levees May Not Be Taken Into Consideration
In some cases, levees and flood protection infrastructure were considered when determining flood insurance rates. However, the new changes mean that certain levees may not be taken into consideration. This means that homeowners living in areas that are safeguarded against flooding with a levee and pump system might face higher premiums, regardless of the protection provided by these structures.
Annual Rate Increases
Another change is the introduction of annual rate increases that are capped at 18% per year until a full-risk premium is reached. This premium can be found on your Flood Policy Declaration page. Policyholders can expect their flood insurance premiums to rise considerably in the coming years. This increase will put additional financial strain on homeowners and local businesses in the area which are already struggling with the cost of everyday living and inflation.
Impact on Lafourche Parish and surrounding communities
Lafourche Parish is one of many areas that has been heavily impacted by these changes. Reports suggest that 97% of Lafourche Parish residents with flood insurance policies will see a rate increase should Risk Rating 2.0 go into effect. This has left many homeowners in the region grappling with the financial burden of higher premiums.
Lawsuit Against FEMA
Ten states, along with 43 Louisiana parishes and more than a dozen levee districts, are suing FEMA, the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Insurance and Mitigation Administration to have the new rate methodologies declared unlawful. Other states included in the suit are Florida, Idaho, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia. A hearing is set for September 14, 2023 in New Orleans, LA.
Conclusion
The changing landscape of flood insurance, including the removal of elevation consideration, unwillingness to acknowledge certain levee systems, and annual rate increases, has raised many questions and concerns among homeowners. The impact of these changes, particularly in regions like Lafourche Parish, is significant.
As homeowners face the uncertainty of their future premiums, it's essential to stay informed about developments in flood insurance policies and advocate for fair and transparent practices. The ongoing lawsuit against FEMA underscores the importance of addressing these concerns and ensuring that flood insurance remains accessible and affordable for those who need it most.
Flood Maps can be found online at http://maps.lsuagcenter.com/floodmaps/. Effective Firm Maps are available on this website to see current Flood Zones along with Preliminary Firm Maps for if and when Risk Rating 2.0 takes effect.
If you are looking to buy or sell, or have any questions about the real estate market, reach out to me! Check out my listings online at: Ljmartin.latter-blum.com
Disclaimer: Information provided is a reflection of only Residential data derived from Roam MLS.
Prepared by:
LJ Martin, REALTOR®️
Latter & Blum Canal & Main Realty
509 Canal Blvd. Thibodaux, La 70301
(C) 985-228-6867
(O) 985-446-6363
Each office independently owned and operated.
Licensed in the State of Louisiana.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.