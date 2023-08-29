A popular misunderstanding of the role a prophet is to reveal future events. I often see so-called prophecies on my cell phone predicting the end of the world, days of darkness, etc. A prophet’s primary function was to serve as God’s representative or ambassador by speaking God’s word to his people. True prophets never spoke on their own authority or never shared their personal opinions. They delivered the message God gave them.
In the Bible, the prophetic ministry was not limited to men. Moses’s sister Miriam was called a “prophet” (Exod. 15:20), as was Deborah (Judg. 4:4) and Huldah (2 Kings 22:14–20). The Bible does not explain how the word of the Lord came to a prophet although in addition to the audible and internal voice of God there are a number of instances in which the Lord revealed his will through visions (1 Sam. 3:1-15; Isa. 1:1; Ezek. 11:24) or dreams (Num. 12:6).
The divine inspiration and authority of the Biblical prophetic voice are nowhere more clearly affirmed than in 2 Peter 1:20-21: “No prophecy of Scripture came about by the prophet’s own interpretation of things. For prophecies never had their origins in the human will, but prophets, though human, spoke from God as the Holy Spirit carried them along.”
Fr. Richard Rohr says that “the prophets were both radicals and traditionalists. They were radical believers in God and radical lovers of God’s people. We can even say they were radical traditionalists. Their penetrating insight saw into the heart of their own tradition, the tradition that went back to God’s covenant with Israel. That tradition that went further back than their recent religious institutions. They reminded their people of God’s faithfulness to that covenant, and they called them to be faithful to the God who gave it to them.”
Fr. Rohr goes on to say, “The prophetic gift is rare because it demands two seemingly opposite things – radical traditionalism and shocking iconoclasm simultaneously. Normally, we would think these two things would cancel each other out. Most people cannot imagine that both can coexist, tame, and educate one another.
“The radical traditionalism we see in the prophets is very different from what we see today in many social activists who are often embarrassed to use words like God, faith, surrender, or trust. To put together opposites such as radical and traditional demands a level of human maturity, spiritual intelligence, a readiness not to be liked, and a willingness to be persecuted.
“The Hebrew prophets did not care if others looked on them as conservative or liberal. They only cared about being faithful to God. To some, they looked like ‘conservatives’ preaching old-time religion. To others, they looked like ‘liberals’ questioning the status quo.
“The same is true of prophets in our day. Many people turned against Martin Luther King, Jr. (1929-1968) when he spoke out against racism, poverty, and war; yet he was only being faithful to the call God had given him to preach the gospel of freedom. Many conservatives admired Mother Teresa of Calcutta (1910-1997), yet she has rooted her radical care for the poor in the same love of Christ as the gospel of Dorothy Day (1897-1980), whom conservatives hated.
“The prophets call us to experience God’s love that radically alters our vision of ourselves and our outlook on life. Too often we are concerned about petty things that in the end do not really matter. What the prophets were saying is this: Let God do something good for us. Let God lead. Enter into the experience of God’s presence and love. We shouldn’t be surprised if we find ourselves falling in love with our tradition and wanting to radically change the way things are. Entering the vision and love of God alters our perception of reality.”
