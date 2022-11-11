I went on a priest retreat on the last full week of October. The subject of one the talks was “The Divine Sense of Humor.” I thought this might be a good topic for my weekly column.
Laughter is good medicine for the soul, body and spirit. It triggers healthy physical and emotional changes in the body. Laughter strengthens our immune system, boosts our mood, helps diminishes pain, and helps protect us from the damaging effects of stress. Laughter enhances our intake of oxygen-rich air, stimulates our heart, lungs and muscles, and increases the endorphins released by our brain.
Nothing works faster to bring our minds and bodies back into balance than a good laugh. Laughter helps us to face our fears and to overcome the temptation to take ourselves too seriously. Humor lightens our burdens, inspires hope, connects us to others, and keeps us focused and alert. It helps us release anger and has the ability to forgive others sooner.
We know that some types of laughter can be sinful: Sarcasm, mocking remarks about someone, jokes that put other people down because they are different. St. Paul wants the Ephesians, “Entirely out of place is obscene, silly, and vulgar talk.” (Eph. 5:4)
The good type of laughter can be refreshing, friendly, and virtuous. This type of laughter makes everyone feel good. We all share the human condition. We might find different things funny, but we will smile a great deal more because a smile is he joy that stays with us. It takes over the heart before it lights up the face.
Jesus had a sense of humor and made people smile or laugh at some examples he used. Recall the image Jesus used to describe how hard it is for a proud, rich person to enter the Kingdom of God. He said it would be like a camel trying to go through the eye of a needle (Luke 18:25). Try to imagine his audience not laughing as they tried to picture this in their minds?
Jesus’ condemnation of the scribes and Pharisees in Matthew 23 shows his exaggerated sense of humor. His description in v 24: “Blind guides, you strain out the gnat and swallow the camel!” Other examples are found in Matthew 7: “Why do you notice the splinter in your brother’s eye, but do not perceive the wooden beam in your own eye? How can you say to your brother, ‘Let me remove that splinter from your eye,’ while the wooden beam is in your eye?” (vv. 3-4). “Do not throw your pearls before swine, lest they trample them underfoot, and turn and tear you to pieces” (v. 6), and finally “a fool built his house on sand. The rain fell, the floods came, and the winds blew and buffeted the house. It collapsed and was completely ruined” (vv. 26-27).
In the Gospels we can also see Jesus sharing our human joys: taking part in th wedding at Cana, blessing the chatty children whom the severe Apostles tries to shoo away, and breaking bread with friends and sinners. He marvels at the lilies of the field, a sunset, or a small seed becoming a tree; he feels the joy of teaching congregations in the Synagogues. He delights in going on pilgrimages to the Temple and the joy of his “First Mass” on Holy Thursday.
Another form of humor is “play on words.” In his letter to Philemon, Paul says, “I urge you on behalf of my child Onesimus, whose father I have become in my imprisonment, who was once useless to you but is now useful to both you and me” (Philemon 1:10). The name Onesimus in Greek means useful. While the running away slave Onesimus was useless to master, now as a follower of Jesus Christ, he could at last fully live up to the promise and premise of his name.
There is nothing worse than a humorless Christian. A sad Christian is a sad Christian!
