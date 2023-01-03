We want to start the New Year on a positive note toward life and how we feel about our own lives. Spiritual writer, Fr. Henri Nouwen (1932–1996), in his book, Life of the Beloved: Spiritual Living in a Secular World, invites us to experience prayerfully ourselves as beloved by God.
“We are the Beloved. We are intimately loved long before our parents, teachers, spouses, children and friends loved or wounded us. That’s the truth of our lives. That’s the truth I want you to claim for yourself. That’s the truth spoken by the voice that says, ‘You are my Beloved.’
“Listening to that voice with great inner attentiveness, I hear at my center words that say: ‘I have called you by name from the very beginning. You are mine, and I am yours. You are my Beloved and on you my favor rests. I have molded you in the depths of the earth and knitted you together in your mother’s womb. I have carved you in the palms of my hands and hidden you in the shadow of my embrace. I look at you with infinite tenderness and care for you with a care more intimate than that of a mother for her child.
“‘I have counted every hair on your head and guided you at every step. Wherever you go, I go with you, and wherever you rest, I keep watch. I will give you food that will satisfy all your hunger and drink that will quench all your thirst. I will not hide my face from you. You know me as your own as I know you as my own. You belong to me. I am your father, your mother, your brother, your sister, your lover, and your spouse. Wherever you are, I will be. Nothing will ever separate us. We are one.’” Wow!
Satish Kumar, an educator who has studied both Eastern and Western religions and cultures, writes that recognizing a benevolent universe helps us participate in the flow of generosity.
“We live in a benevolent universe. The benevolence of the soil is endless; it helps one single seed to multiply into millions of seeds for hundreds of years producing colorful, aromatic, juicy, and delicious fruit, feeding birds, bees, humans, and animals. The tree celebrates the benevolence of the soil and becomes benevolent in return by offering its fruit to whomever is in need without condition and without judgement.
“The benevolence of the sun is beyond the capacity of words to describe. It burns itself to maintain life. It provides conditions for photosynthesis for the whole plant kingdom to nourish itself and to give nourishment to bacteria, insects, birds, and animals.
“The moon is benevolent. It maintains the cycle of life and cycle of time. Time and tide are sustained by its presence. Rain is benevolent. It delivers itself free of charge without needing any external energy to every farm, field, forest, mountain, and human habitat. It moistens the soil, quenches the thirst, fills rivers, ponds, lakes and wells; in partnership with the sun, it feeds the world.
“Space is benevolent. All and everything is held in space and by space. All movements, changes, and dynamism are sustained in the stillness of space. We always need to be mindful of reducing our clutter and maintaining spaciousness to be detached and free.
“Soul is benevolent. Compassion, kindness, and generosity are the qualities of the soul. Mind, intelligence, and consciousness are held in and processed by soul.
“The world is what you make of it. If you look at the world with benevolent eyes, the world reciprocates with benevolence. If you project suspicion and self-interest, you get the same in return. Trust begets trust, and fear begets fear. If we sow seeds of evil, evil will grow; if we sow seeds of benevolence, benevolence will grow.”
God has blessed us in many ways. We say thanks by developing an attitude of gratitude.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.