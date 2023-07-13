The Desert Fathers and Mothers understood detachment as the practice of letting go of everything that draws us away from God. Author Laura Swan explains: “Yearning for complete union with God, the desert ascetics sought to remove all obstacles to the deepening of this relationship. Obstacles included unhelpful attitudes and motives, thoughts that stalled their pursuit of God, and emotional ties that complicated their inner journeys.
“The desert ascetics’ relationships were non-possessive: They cared for others while leaving them free. They discarded concern for reputation. They acknowledged feelings and listened to their wisdom but were subjected to the discipline of the heart’s goal to seek God. The desert ascetics sought to discipline disordered passions that distracted them from their deepening relationship with God and actively to cultivate a burning love for God.”
The following meditation on letting go, “The Redemption,” comes from Fr. Anthony de Mello’s book Wellsprings: “I advert to the fact that I am living. I think of a person who is fully alive. What qualities do I find in this person? For me, what does it mean to be fully alive? One thing is certain: to be fully alive involves the renunciation of one’s past and of one’s future.
“The past. Yesterday. I cannot be alive if I cling to yesterday for yesterday is a memory, a creation of the mind. It is not real. So to live in yesterday is to be dead. I therefore let go of my yesterdays, my propensity for living in the past.
“One way of living in the past is holding on to grievances. As a first step toward being fully in the present I think of people I resent. I offer each of them an amnesty, an absolution, and let them go. The absolution will not come if I feel that they alone are guilty, and I am totally blameless. I must take responsibility for any cooperation I might have had in the offenses.
“Absolving a person whose offense I see as a total evil is difficult. The fact is that their offense has done me good. They were instruments used by God to bring me grace, as Judas was an instrument used by God to bring grace to humanity and Jesus Christ.
“If I mean to give up living in the past I must drop regrets as cleanly as I drop resentments. What I look upon as loss – my failings, my mistakes, my disabilities, the lack of opportunities in my life, my so-called bad experiences –I must learn to see them all as blessings. For in the dance of life all things cooperate to do us good.
“Having let go of resentments and regrets I also let go of my good experiences. I can accumulate experiences like possessions, and if I cling to them I will again be living in the past. So I say goodbye to persons, places, happenings, and things that I treasure from the past. We will never meet again because when I return they will have changed, I will have changed, all will be different. So, goodbye.
“I have let go of my yesterdays but I have still to dispossess myself of my tomorrows for the future, like the past, is dead, a construction of the mind, and to live in it is to be dead to the here and now. So I renounce my greed and all ambition to acquire, to achieve, to become somebody in the future. Life is not tomorrow; life is now. So is love, and God, and happiness.
“I think of things I am greedy and ambitious for and imagine that I push them all away. A blessed relief, for when I drop my greed, I drop my bondage to anxiety and I am freed to be alive. Having released myself from the future and the past, I come into the present to experience life as it is now for eternal life is here. I allow my body to be as fully present as I can.”
Detach me, Lord, liberate me from the liens of the earth. Free me to be totally yours. Amen.
