As part of the Respect Life Month, the following article is entitled “12 Thoughts” by Dr. Jérôme Lejeune, a French physician and researcher who studied genetics and developmental disorders. His original article, “21 Thoughts,” has been edited to fit this column.
1)Life has a very long history, but each of us has a very definite beginning – the moment of conception.
2) A month after conception, a human being is 1/6 of an inch long. The tiny heart has been beating for a week, and the arms, legs, head, and brain have already begun to take shape.
At two months, the child would fit into a walnut shell. Curled up she measures a little more than an inch long basically complete with hands, feet, head, internal organs, brain, and everything in place. All she needs to do is grow. Look at through a standard microscope, we can make out her fingerprints. Everything needed to establish her identity is already in place.
3) Hate the disease; love the patient: That is the practice of medicine.
4) We see this absolute misconception of trying to defeat a disease by eliminating the patient! Medicine becomes a mad science when it attacks the patient instead of fighting the disease. We must always be on the patient’s side, always.
5) The absolute superiority and the complete novelty of humanity is that no other creature can experience a kind of duality between the laws of nature and its awareness of its own existence. The ability to admire exists only in human beings. Never in the history of gardening have we seen a dog smell the scent of a rose, a chimpanzee ever gazed at a sunset or the splendor of a starry sky.
6) It is not medicine we should fear but the folly of humankind. Every day, the experience of our predecessors increases our ability to change nature by using its own laws. Using this power wisely is what each generation must learn. We are certainly more powerful today than ever before, but are we any wiser? Technology is cumulative but wisdom is not.
7) Fertilization outside the body (making a child without making love) and abortion (the unmaking of a child) are incompatible with natural moral law in varying degrees.
8) In modern democracies that no longer refer to a higher moral law, upright citizens have an innate duty to create laws that reflect what they believe to be best for society. That is the only duty that is assigned to them and the only freedom they still possess.
9) The enemies of life know that to destroy Christian civilization they must first destroy the family at its weakest point – the child. Among the weakest, they must choose the least protected of all – the child who has never been seen, the child who is not yet known or loved in the usual meaning of the word, the child who has not yet seen the light of day, the child who cannot even cry out in distress.
10) The quality of a civilization can be measured by the respect it has for its weakest members. No other criterion exists.
11) The Spartans were the only civilization to eliminate newborns that they believed could not bear arms or beget future soldiers. Sparta was the only Greek city to practice this systematic elimination. They have left us without a single poet, without a single musician, without even ruins from their civilization. They killed their future thinkers and artists when they killed their less-than-beautiful children.
12) Ending an inconvenient life is a terrible thing. Age is no protection against this threat. The elderly are as much at risk as our youngest children. We call on all people of good will to protect all life from the womb to the tomb in a renewed spirituality of life. Every patient is my relative.
