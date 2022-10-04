We continue with Sr. Suellen Tennyson’s story of her abduction and release from last week.
Every day Sr. Suellen began with the prayers of the Mass – remembering what she could and reflecting on Scripture. “Prayer sustained me,” she said. “I did each part of the Mass and received spiritual Communion. During the day, at least three or four times a day, I would do a spiritual Communion. That was the thing that kept me going because I had nothing.”
During her loneliest moments, Sr. Suellen said she prayed for “peaceful patience,” because she saw no end in sight. “I had many conversations with God,” she said. “I would say, ‘Okay, God, what’s your word to me today at this moment?’ Sometimes it was a Scripture passage or a story from Scripture. After a while, it was just messages to me. The one that stayed with me the longest was ‘peaceful patience. You need to be peacefully patient.’”
“I prayed the mysteries of the rosary and the Way of the Cross often. You know, Jesus felt his father had abandoned him. I said, ‘Have you abandoned me, God?’ He said, ‘Suellen, I have loved you with an everlasting love. I have called you, and you are mine.’ I said, ‘Okay, I know you haven’t abandoned me, but I just don’t know how much longer I can go on.’”
At some point, her captor found a sofa for her so that she did not have to sleep on the floor. Sr. Suellen said she contracted malaria and lost 20 pounds during her captivity. Her diet consisted of “spaghetti, rice, sardines but no Italian sauce or good Creole sauce and no red beans and rice. I did have my cup of coffee in the morning. I had a piece of bread every day, but I had the hardest time swallowing it. I have no desire to eat sardines any more.”
In August, without warning, she moved again. This time it was on a motorcycle ride that involved the crossing of three rivers. She was so tired at the time she begged for a rest because she was barely able to hang on.
Finally, at a rest stop, she saw three men dressed in African garb along with another man dressed in a nice shirt and pants. “I was thinking, ‘Oh Jesus, is this another group I’m going to have to start all over again with?’” she said. “But the good news is, they had a truck and not a motorcycle. One man came to me and said, you can take that jacket off. He turned to me, and he said, ‘You’re free!’ I said, ‘What? I’m free? Who are you?’”
They were now in neighboring Niger where the men took her to someone’s house. “We stopped to get something to eat, and the man said, ‘You need to take a shower. Let the woman of the house help you,’” Sr. Suellen said. “Oh, I felt like I was in heaven. Then it dawned on me. That was the first woman I had seen in five months.”
During her nearly five months of captivity in Burkina Faso, West Africa, Sr. Suellen wondered aloud where God was hiding in the midst of her isolation and loneliness. All this was brought on because in the last two years Burkina Faso’s northern and eastern regions had seen a sharp deterioration in their security situation due to the presence of armed groups.
Sr. Suellen arrived back in the archdiocese on August 31 and went for medical checkups. She is regaining her strength and using a walker to guard against falls, but she is getting stronger. “I sang ‘Amazing Grace’ I cannot tell you how many times,” she said. “I would just add the verse and put how many days I had been in captivity, yet I still have just one day to praise the Lord – today.”
Let us join her in praising and thanking our Loving God for Sr. Suellen’s safe return!
